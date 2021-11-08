Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Charlottesville-area nonprofit helping military families connect

Living Free Together
Living Free Together(Living Free Together)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Living Free Together, a Charlottesville-area nonprofit, is working with military families and individuals to create a community and sense of healing.

“It’s a unique group of people, and this kind of sharing, this kind of community based around that shared experience of military life is not happening anywhere else, so we feel pretty fortunate to be able to offer it here in Charlottesville,” Living Free Together Executive Director and Program Coordinator Tonya King said.

The nonprofit provides active, non-active, and retired military families with a community.

“We usually share a meal together, and then we have family table time or table time where we are problem solving, or building fun things, or doing art projects, or talking about a topic,” King said.

Member Tanya Loosenort says at first it was hard to push herself and her family to join.

“It’s just very emotional, very trying and challenging, and so I didn’t want to be in that atmosphere again,” Loosenort said.

Once she did, she hasn’t looked back.

“I realized how amazing it was in just meeting people who have been through things that you’ve been through, and just being able to see the need also in other people who are sad and lonely, new to the area, and just being able to help them through their hard times,” Loosenort said.

Interested families or individuals are encouraged to come to the holiday events that are planned this month. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a...
Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home
Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George

Latest News

Chesterfield Police is investigating a burglary that happened at Town Police Supply early...
Police search for suspect after burglary at gun shop
The DWR says deer are more active in the fall due to breeding season.
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reminding drivers to slow down for deer this fall
Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.
Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield
West Broad Village will be hosting a schedule of events during the holiday season.
Holiday event schedule at West Broad Village released