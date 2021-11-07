Scott’s Addition displays new Pride flag

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scott’s Addition Historic District recently completed a new project in the area.

They will now display a Progress Pride Flag. In a statement on Instagram, Scott’s Addition says the new artwork that was added to the crosswalk plaza on Thursday and resulted in the closure of W. Marshall and Altamont.

The new artwork was added to the crosswalk plaza. (Scott's Addition Historic District)

They say they hope this flag will not only help slow down traffic for pedestrians but also help celebrate diversity.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.