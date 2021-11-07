Scott’s Addition displays new Pride flag
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scott’s Addition Historic District recently completed a new project in the area.
They will now display a Progress Pride Flag. In a statement on Instagram, Scott’s Addition says the new artwork that was added to the crosswalk plaza on Thursday and resulted in the closure of W. Marshall and Altamont.
They say they hope this flag will not only help slow down traffic for pedestrians but also help celebrate diversity.
