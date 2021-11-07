School district to expand its Fatherhood Initiative

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools will be expanding their Fatherhood Initiative that was launched at the school level in 2019.

The school district says the initiative has now developed a district component. This expansion will include men offering warm smiles and fist bumps during morning sidewalk duty.

The initiative launched back in 2019. (Petersburg City Public Schools)

The next district-level session of the Fatherhood Initiative will be on Nov. 8 at 6:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Petersburg High School. In these meetings, attendees will be able to exchange ideas that explore trending issues in education, financial literacy, and career opportunities according to Pamela Bell, the district’s Chief Student Advancement Officer.

Petersburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin spoke about this expansion.

“The students need to see those positive male role models,” Dr. Pitre-Martin said.

The initiative is currently focused on middle and high school students. However, Bell says the effort will incorporate elementary school students down the road.

