Richmond City Hall “Goes teal” as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond City Hall is joining a worldwide initiative as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Skyscrapers in the City will be “going teal” to show support for the millions of people who are affected by Alzheimer’s.

Those interested in participating can show support by wearing teal, or even changing the color of your porch lights.

On Saturday, the City hosted a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event - which helped the organization hosting it raise more than two-thirds of its $600,000 goal.

