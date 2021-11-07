Healthcare Pros
Reforest Richmond to plant hundreds of trees for second annual ArborDayRVA

This year’s celebration will consist of 25 events being held from Nov. 4-14. The events include tree giveaway stations, volunteer tree plantings, tree maintenance workshops, ecosystem restoration on Belle Isle, and neighborhood clean-ups.(Chesapeake Bay Foundation)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond along with more than 10 partner organizations will be celebrating the benefits of trees to the community as part of the second annual ArborDayRVA.

Reforest Richmond says the celebration will not be in April for National Arbor Day because November is a better month for tree planting.

This year’s celebration will consist of 25 events being held from Nov. 4-14. The events include tree giveaway stations, volunteer tree plantings, tree maintenance workshops, ecosystem restoration on Belle Isle, and neighborhood clean-ups.

Daniel Klein, Reforest Richmond’s founder spoke about the importance of trees, especially in underserved communities.

“Richmond has more than 42,000 vacant street tree wells— public places that were intended to have trees,” Klein said. “However, some neighborhoods, especially communities of color, have significantly fewer trees than the rest of the city does, making residents more vulnerable to extreme heat and rain events.”

To view the full schedule of events and to register as a volunteer, click here.

