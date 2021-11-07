Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a crash that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting in the county’s east end.
Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash along I-64 east of I-295 after callers reported a vehicle had rolled over several times.
Once on scene, there was an encounter with an occupant of the vehicle which resulted in the officer firing his weapon striking an occupant.
Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital where one adult male died of his injuries.
Henrico Police will remain on scene for the next several hours.
The left lane of I-64 is currently open to traffic, but drivers are advised to use caution.
