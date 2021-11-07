Healthcare Pros
Missing Wytheville 15-year-old girl found safe

Joelynn Henderson, 15 of Wytheville, was found safe, according to the Wytheville Police Department.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Joelynn Henderson, 15 of Wytheville, was found safe, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Police say she was previously reported missing after allegedly being seen October 30 around 2:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Children’s Home on Grayson Road.

