Man dies following shooting in Petersburg
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting.
Officers are on the scene in the 2200 block of Linda Lane. Police tell us a male victim sustained life-threatening injuries and later died.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
