Man dies following shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting.

Officers are on the scene in the 2200 block of Linda Lane. Police tell us a male victim sustained life-threatening injuries and later died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

