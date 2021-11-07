Healthcare Pros
Man dies following shooting in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting.

Officers are on the scene in the 2200 block of Linda Lane. Police tell us a male victim sustained life-threatening injuries and later died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

