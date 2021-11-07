Local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts to host Veterans Day Ceremonies

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will be hosting Veterans Day Ceremonies at the Colonial Heights War Memorial.

The ceremonies will be located on The Boulevard across from the Colonial Heights Court House, and the program is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

The event is free to the public, and everyone is invited to attend to help honor those who served. Parking will be available for those individuals who wish to attend at the Courthouse located at 550 Boulevard.

Virginia Military Institute Cadel Laurel Wallace will address the crowd this year.

Commander of American Legion Post 284 Jerry Chenault spoke about this annual tradition. “It’s nice to come together as a community to remember all who have served our nation,” Chenault said.

Following the ceremony, refreshments will be provided at the American Legion Post 284 at 505 Springdale Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.