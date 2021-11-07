How the newly passed infrastructure bill will impact Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After the U.S House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Friday night the country will be seeing its largest investment toward improving roads, bridges, and broadband internet in decades.

According to a provision in the bill, the Commonwealth is expected to receive a large amount for things like airports, public transportation, and protecting the state from climate change.

Virginia should receive $7 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $537 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

Over the next five years, the Commonwealth should also receive millions to build a network of chargers across the state for electric vehicles.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, of Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, says part of the reason she supported the bill is because internet connectivity was a top priority with $100 million being allocated to help provide broadband coverage.

“Certainly throughout the pandemic, we saw so many families accessing the internet from parking lots and Food Lions, and public schools, and McDonald’s from across the region and making these incredible investments in broadband connectivity is going to be so important to our community,” Spanberger said. “It’s one of the reasons why I worked on creating this bill.”

The bill will also help low-income families with internet costs and should provide $700 million toward updating waterlines in the state.

“The replacement of lead pipes and service lines which is a significant issue in parts of the greater Richmond area,” Spanberger said.

Saturday morning President Joe Biden celebrated the passing of the package saying some of that money may come to parts of the country soon.

“We’ll see the effects of this bill in the next 2 to 3 months as we get shovels in the ground and people being told are going to do the following things and things are going to move it is a bill that is paid out over a number of years,” Biden said.

Biden says he will formally sign the bill once lawmakers return from a week-long recess.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.