Henrico Police: Home struck by gunfire in the east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for suspects after responding to a report of a shooting overnight in the county’s east end.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue early Sunday morning following multiple reports of shots fired. Police say while a home was struck, there were no reported injuries or victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

