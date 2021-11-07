Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police: Home struck by gunfire in the east end

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for suspects after responding to a report of a shooting overnight in the county’s east end.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue early Sunday morning following multiple reports of shots fired. Police say while a home was struck, there were no reported injuries or victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

