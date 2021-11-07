Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Warming up into the workweek

Tracking our next big rain chance for this coming weekend
By Sophia Armata
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will still be cooler than average for early November, but warmer weather is on the way for the work week.

Sunday: An isolated morning shower possible, mainly along the coast with minor coastal flooding possible. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A slight chance for a shower towards the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers possible in the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cooler again. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being...
Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say
Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
Nya Nash, 15, was last seen on the 15000 block of Timsberry Circle on Thursday morning leaving...
Police: Missing teen last seen leaving for school has been located
Police described the suspect as a black male, approximately 20 to 25 years of age, about 5...
Police search for suspect after burglary at gun shop
A driver who led police on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in New Kent County now faces a...
Driver charged with homicide, teen passenger killed after pursuit ended in fiery crash

Latest News

Forecast: Warming up the next few days
Forecast: Warming up the next few days
Forecast: Warming up the next few days
Forecast: Quiet and chilly weekend ahead
Forecast: Quiet and chilly weekend ahead
Forecast: Cool weekend ahead