Forecast: Warming up into the workweek

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will still be cooler than average for early November, but warmer weather is on the way for the work week.

Sunday: An isolated morning shower possible, mainly along the coast with minor coastal flooding possible. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A slight chance for a shower towards the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers possible in the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cooler again. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.