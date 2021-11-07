Dr. Danny Avula, other health experts to host virtual information session about COVID-19 vaccine for younger Henrico students

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico families will have an opportunity to hear from health experts about the expanded availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children during an upcoming virtual information session.

“Doses with Danny: COVID-19 Vaccines for Students Ages 5-11″ will have a panel of experts including Dr. Danny Avula of the Virginia Department of Health, Robin Gilbert, supervisor of HCPS school health services, a local pediatrician, and others who will speak about the newly expanded access to the vaccine for elementary age students.

The session will take place on Nov. 8 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. Participation is free and no registration is required, and participants do not have to create a Teams account.

The county says COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at Farifield and Elko middle school’s upcoming vaccination clinics.

