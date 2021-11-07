Beast Philanthropy holds free turkey giveaway

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of Jennie-O dinner turkeys and more than 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes were given out to families in Pitt County on Sunday as part of a famous Youtuber’s giveaway.

Jimmy Donaldson, better knows as Mr. Beast and his charity “Beast Philanthropy,” was behind the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

Donaldson is a Greenville-native that rose to internet stardom with his YouTube channel, Mr. Beast. Now, he has 73.9 million subscribers to his channel.

“I think it’s really great that he’s giving out turkeys because some families can’t afford certain stuff so, sweet potatoes and turkey? That’s a whole meal, yes sir, that’s a good meal right there,” said a North Pitt High School student helping the Beast Philanthropy team as a volunteer.

The turkeys given away at the Pitt County fairgrounds starting at noon came all the way from Minnesota. Jennie-O Turkey Store Marketing Vice President Nicole Behne said it took five trucks to transport 10,000 turkeys.

“We just thought the things that they are doing here are amazing to make a difference in the lives of so many people,” said Behne. “And what a great way for Jennie-O to partner with somebody that we can really tell the story about making sure everybody has a Thanksgiving turkey on their table for that special holiday.”

This year’s holiday season may look different as some families choose to keep gatherings small, while others feel comfortable going back to the traditional, larger feasts.

“No matter what their gathering size is Jennie-O is going to be helping provide turkeys for families and then they just have to bring the sides!” said Behne. “And really enjoy Thanksgiving all together.”

The Beast Philosophy YouTube channel generates ad revenue that is then put back into the philanthropic efforts. That channel has over six million subscribers.

Donaldson and the entire Mr. Beast team plans to continue community donation events throughout the holiday season, though additional opportunities are not yet announced.

