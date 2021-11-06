Virginia hospitalizations continue to trail pre-pandemic levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Total hospitalizations in Virginia plummeted at the start of the pandemic, and they still haven’t fully recovered.

Friday morning, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association briefed reporters on data from more than 90 hospitals around the state.

The numbers show in-patient discharges remain about 10% below pre-pandemic levels.

And their emergency departments are seeing fewer patients as well.

David Vaamonde is the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s Vice President of Data Analytics.

“It will be really interesting to see once we have the last two quarters of the 2021 data, to see whether volumes returned to 2019 levels,” Vaamonde said of the Emergency Departments, “but at least for 2020 we can definitely say that they did not.”

During the same period, Vaamonde said hospitals encountered an alarming increase in diagnoses involving drug and alcohol use.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.