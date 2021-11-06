VDOT investigating crash in Henrico’s east end

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to seek alternate routes after a crash in Henrico’s east end.

According to a statement on Twitter, VDOT responded to a crash on I-64 east just after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

VDOT says all eastbound lanes are closed near mile marker 203 and three miles east of I-295 and expect delays.

Drivers are encouraged to take I-295 to access Route 60 or Route 460 as alternate routes until further notice.

