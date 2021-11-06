VDOT to host “Highway Heroes” event ahead of Crash Responder Safety Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of Crash Responder Safety Week (Nov. 8-14), The Virginia Department of Transportation Richmond District will host an event honoring first responders.

The free event will be held Nov. 6 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

The event will be touch-a-truck style and several highway safety operators and agencies, including the Virginia State Police, will be at the event.

