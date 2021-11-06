Healthcare Pros
Taskforce recommends renaming campus streets, buildings after state approves John Tyler Community College’s name change

The college will drop the name of the 10th U.S. President.
John Tyler Community College logo
John Tyler Community College logo(John Tyler Community College)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - After Virginia’s State Board for Community Colleges unanimously approved the renaming of John Tyler Community College, the school will also rename some buildings and campus streets.

Here are some of the changes:

  • Bird Hall will now be Beacon Hall
  • Godwin Hall will be renamed, Discovery Hall

The change comes because Former Governor Mill Godwin and former Virginia Senator Lloyd C. Bird were opposed to the desegregation of schools

The task force also recommended re-naming six streets associated with U.S. President John Tyler - the college’s namesake.

Earlier this year - a state board approved Brightpoint Community College as the school’s new name.

“I am grateful for the State Board’s support,” said Dr. Edward “Ted” Raspiller, president of John Tyler Community College. “I believe the name Brightpoint celebrates the heart and energy of our college; connects to the experiences people have here, and speaks to the uplifting and welcoming environment we strive to create for all.”

A school spokeswoman says the name “Brightpoint” reflects an uplifting and welcoming environment.

Tyler, who died in 1862, was the 10th president of the United States and owned two plantations.

According to the college’s website, Tyler broke ties with the United States and joined the Confederacy in 1860. He owned many enslaved people and supported slavery in his political life. He served as Virginia’s governor, a delegate in Virginia’s state legislature, and a member of both chambers of Congress.

He is the only U.S. president to be buried and honored ceremoniously under a non-U.S. flag. The website states he was buried with the Confederate flag.

The college anticipates it will take 12-18 months to fully roll out its new name.

