Stony Point Sip & Shop to return this holiday season

By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stony Point Sip & Shop will be making its return this holiday season.

The Sip & Shop presented PopUp Market RVA will open on Nov. 13 and run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19, plus Black Friday.

The shop will feature a new lineup of vendors each week including Woodworking, Art & Homemade, Activities, and Games, Clothing, Jewelry, and more.

In addition to on-site adult beverage sales, Sip & Shop will feature Virginia Wineries and Distilleries offering tastings and full bottle sales.

Brian Sullivan, the founder of PopUp Market RVA spoke about supporting local businesses during the current supply chain shortages across the country. “There’s no waiting for a delayed shipment or wondering if it’ll even arrive at all,” Sullivan said. “We’ve created these local markets to give Richmond an easy way to support and shop local Business.  Every day is different and has something for everyone.”

There is no entry fee to attend, and dogs are welcomed. Proceeds will go towards supporting Giving local.

To view the full lineup of participating vendors, click here.

