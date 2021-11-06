State historical marker to highlight Goochland County’s only high school for African Americans during segregation

Healthcare Pros
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend, a state historical marker will be dedicated to Central High School.

The school was Goochland County’s only high school for African Americans during the segregation era.

The marker will be issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, and a public ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. at 2748 Dogtown Road alongside today’s Central High School Cultural and Education Center.

Several guest speakers will be in attendance, and light refreshments will be provided.

Goochland County Parks and Recreation, who sponsors the marker will also provide a self-guided tour of the Central High School building after the ceremony.

