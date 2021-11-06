Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond SPCA Fur Ball to return with in-person and at-home options

The event will be held at the Jefferson Hotel and in area homes on Nov. 6 to support the care...
The event will be held at the Jefferson Hotel and in area homes on Nov. 6 to support the care of sick and injured homeless pets.(Pixabay (custom credit) | Pixabay)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA’s annual Fur Ball is set to return with both in-person and at-home options.

The event will be held at the Jefferson Hotel and in area homes on Nov. 6 to support the care of sick and injured homeless pets.

In-person tickets are currently sold out, but Fur(tual) Ball tickets include a three-course meal with wine and online bidding access. Dinner will also be available for guests to pick up.

Tamsen Kingry, Richmond SPCA’s Chief Executive Officer spoke about the event.

“We look forward to celebrating this beloved event both in person and virtually with our dear friends and fellow animal lovers. The Fur Ball makes the rescue and rehabilitation of thousands of our community’s most vulnerable homeless animals possible,” Kingry said.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Cinderella Fund, which is dedicated to the veterinary treatment and rehabilitation of sick, injured, and neonatal homeless pets.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being...
Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say
A driver who led police on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in New Kent County now faces a...
Driver charged with homicide, teen passenger killed after pursuit ended in fiery crash
police lights
Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting
Parham Road is shut down in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, sending...
Parham Road shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole
Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area.
3 dogs killed in house fire; vet clinic taking donations for family

Latest News

Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds uses thermal imaging camera to demonstrate how hot...
Henrico fire offers tips on how to safely heat your home this winter
The event will be touch-a-truck style and several highway safety operators and agencies,...
VDOT to host “Highway Heroes” event ahead of Crash Responder Safety Week
Light Up the Tracks would provide visitors with a unique small-town holiday experience through...
Annual light display in Downtown Ashland set to return
Contactless Claus will begin Nov. 6 with Santa’s arrival and runs through Dec. 24.
Contactless Claus set to begin at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s