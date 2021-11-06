Richmond SPCA Fur Ball to return with in-person and at-home options

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA’s annual Fur Ball is set to return with both in-person and at-home options.

The event will be held at the Jefferson Hotel and in area homes on Nov. 6 to support the care of sick and injured homeless pets.

In-person tickets are currently sold out, but Fur(tual) Ball tickets include a three-course meal with wine and online bidding access. Dinner will also be available for guests to pick up.

Tamsen Kingry, Richmond SPCA’s Chief Executive Officer spoke about the event.

“We look forward to celebrating this beloved event both in person and virtually with our dear friends and fellow animal lovers. The Fur Ball makes the rescue and rehabilitation of thousands of our community’s most vulnerable homeless animals possible,” Kingry said.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Cinderella Fund, which is dedicated to the veterinary treatment and rehabilitation of sick, injured, and neonatal homeless pets.

