Police search for suspect involved in church burglary last month

The suspect is described as a white male with tattoos on both arms and appears to be wearing eyeglasses.(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary that occurred last month.

On Oct. 7 after 3:00 a.m., a lawnmower from Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries at 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd.

Police say the lawnmower was in a storage shed and is described as a green and yellow 2020 John Deere Z915E ZTrak valued at over $9,000.

The lawn mower was in a storage shed and is described as a green and yellow 2020 John Deere Z915E ZTrak valued at over $9,000.(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

The suspect was able to get the mower started and rode it off the property towards Hull Street Road.

The suspect is described as a white man with tattoos on both arms and appeared to be wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with information that may lead to the suspect is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

