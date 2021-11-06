Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspect after burglary at gun shop



By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened on Saturday.

Investigators said that the incident occurred at the Town Police Supply, located at 3541 Courthouse Road, at about 1:09 a.m.

Police said that a man drove a white, Mercedes SUV into the front of the business; Once inside the business, the suspect smashed a display case and took an undetermined number of firearms.

The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied near the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black male, approximately 20 to 25 years of age, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and with an average build; also, he was wearing a black hoodie, dark plaid pants, and dark colored gloves.

This is a developing story.

