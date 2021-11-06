Police search for missing teen last seen leaving for school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently searching for a runaway juvenile Thursday morning.

On Nov. 4, Nya S. Nash,15, was last seen on the 15000 block of Timsberry Circle leaving for school.

She is described as a black female, around 5′3″ tall and weighing about 102 pounds. Nya has black hair and brown eyes, but is currently wearing long braids and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and pink Crocs sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

