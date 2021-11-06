Police search for missing teen last seen leaving for school

Healthcare Pros
Nya Nash, 15, was last seen on the 15000 block of Timsberry Circle on Thursday morning leaving for school.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently searching for a runaway juvenile Thursday morning.

On Nov. 4, Nya S. Nash,15, was last seen on the 15000 block of Timsberry Circle leaving for school.

She is described as a black female, around 5′3″ tall and weighing about 102 pounds. Nya has black hair and brown eyes, but is currently wearing long braids and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and pink Crocs sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

