Police search for missing teen last seen leaving for school
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently searching for a runaway juvenile Thursday morning.
On Nov. 4, Nya S. Nash,15, was last seen on the 15000 block of Timsberry Circle leaving for school.
She is described as a black female, around 5′3″ tall and weighing about 102 pounds. Nya has black hair and brown eyes, but is currently wearing long braids and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and pink Crocs sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.