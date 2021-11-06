Police, elementary school start “Open Doors, Open Hearts” initiative in Henrico
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and one elementary school in the county have decided to focus on relationship building one high-five at a time.
Police and Charles M. Johnson Elementary School have started the “Open Doors, Open Hearts” initiative.
Once a month, students are greeted by officers to start their day with a high-five, fist-bump, and a hug if initiated by the student.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.