Police, elementary school start “Open Doors, Open Hearts” initiative in Henrico

Police greet the students once a month as they head into school.(Henrico County Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and one elementary school in the county have decided to focus on relationship building one high-five at a time.

Police and Charles M. Johnson Elementary School have started the “Open Doors, Open Hearts” initiative.

(Henrico Police Department)

Once a month, students are greeted by officers to start their day with a high-five, fist-bump, and a hug if initiated by the student.

