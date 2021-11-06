Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home

Healthcare Pros
The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a home in Woodbridge and gunfire was exchanged.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say two young men were killed in a shootout inside a northern Virginia home, and police are still looking for what officers consider a suspect who fled the scene.

The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a home in Woodbridge and gunfire was exchanged.

Joseph James Harden and Zhabriell Antoine Perkins died. Police called Perkins one of the intruders and Harden the intended target.

Also inside the home Friday were the homeowner and two men working on the house. One of the workers was wounded but the injury isn’t life-threatening.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

