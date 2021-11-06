Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New bike lane project underway throughout Richmond

These changes would enhance transportation, infrastructure and improve safety for all roadway...
These changes would enhance transportation, infrastructure and improve safety for all roadway users.(Hawaii News Now)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works has now begun implementing new bike lane projects throughout the city.

These changes would enhance transportation, infrastructure and improve safety for all roadway users.

DPW says this project comes after designs were selected from two public engagement meetings.

The project implementations will take place in the following areas:

  • Brookland Parkway (from Arthur Ashe Boulevard/Hermitage Road to Brook Road)
  • Marshall Street (from 29th Street to 21st Street)
  • Walmsley Boulevard (from west City line to Belmont Road)
  • Warwick Road (from Hull Street to Richmond Highway)

According to DPW, Colorado Avenue (from Hampton Street to Dance Street) and Grove Avenue (from Shadwell Road to Seneca Road) were included in the public engagement, but will not be completed this fiscal year.

The implementations are expected to be complete by summer 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being...
Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say
A driver who led police on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in New Kent County now faces a...
Driver charged with homicide, teen passenger killed after pursuit ended in fiery crash
police lights
Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting
Parham Road is shut down in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, sending...
Parham Road shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole
Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area.
3 dogs killed in house fire; vet clinic taking donations for family

Latest News

Sip & Shop will open on November 13th and will run every Saturday and Sunday through December...
Stony Point Sip & Shop to return this holiday season
The suspect is described as a white male with tattoos on both arms and appears to be wearing...
Police search for suspect involved in church burglary last month
Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds uses thermal imaging camera to demonstrate how hot...
Henrico fire offers tips on how to safely heat your home this winter
The event will be held at the Jefferson Hotel and in area homes on Nov. 6 to support the care...
Richmond SPCA Fur Ball to return with in-person and at-home options