New bike lane project underway throughout Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works has now begun implementing new bike lane projects throughout the city.

These changes would enhance transportation, infrastructure and improve safety for all roadway users.

DPW says this project comes after designs were selected from two public engagement meetings.

The project implementations will take place in the following areas:

Brookland Parkway (from Arthur Ashe Boulevard/Hermitage Road to Brook Road)

Marshall Street (from 29th Street to 21st Street)

Walmsley Boulevard (from west City line to Belmont Road)

Warwick Road (from Hull Street to Richmond Highway)

According to DPW, Colorado Avenue (from Hampton Street to Dance Street) and Grove Avenue (from Shadwell Road to Seneca Road) were included in the public engagement, but will not be completed this fiscal year.

The implementations are expected to be complete by summer 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.