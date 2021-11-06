Healthcare Pros
Jury convicts Virginia felon on sex traffic, drug charges

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia says a federal jury this week convicted a six-time convicted felon on multiple charges, including sex trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A government news release says 34-year-old LeAnthony Winston of Norfolk trafficked two women in early 2020 and coerced them into engaging in commercial sex.

Court records and evidence presented at trial said that after was released from prison in December 2019 for firearm and drug convictions, he got another firearm and began to traffic drugs.

Winston faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.

