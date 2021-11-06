Henrico public safety agencies to host job fair where attendees can apply to jobs onsite

Healthcare Pros
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Public safety agencies in Henrico County will be hosting a job fair over the weekend.

The event will take place on Nov. 6 at the Henrico County Training Center at 7701 E. Parham Road from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will highlight current and upcoming job opportunities available with the Division of Fire, Police, Division, Animal Protection Unit, Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Communications Center.

The job fair is free and open to the public, and attendees will be able to meet with recruiters and submit online job applications onsite, and agencies will provide equipment demonstrations in the parking lot.

Attendees will be required to wear face coverings.

Interested applicants can review job postings here.

