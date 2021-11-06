Hanover County to host drive-through rabies vaccination clinic

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Animal Control will host two drive-through rabies vaccination clinics this month for dogs and cats.

Vaccines will be $10 per dog or cat, and only cash and check payments will be accepted.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

● Nov. 6: Patrick Henry High School from 9 a.m. to noon. Patrick Henry High School is located at 12449 W. Patrick Henry Road, Ashland. Dr. Scott Nevaiser is the vet.

● Nov. 20: The Hanover County Administration Building from 9 a.m. to noon. The Administration Building is located at 7516 County Complex Road at Hanover Courthouse. Dr. Olga Van Beek is the vet.

Dates and locations could change.

The veterinarian will administer the shot to pets in your vehicle. You are advised not to bring your pet into the building.

Registration will be completed inside the facility, and you are asked to return to your vehicle and drive to the designated vaccination area.

Hanover County Animal Control says only healthy, non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated

