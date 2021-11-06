Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Goochland County to host tire amnesty and document shredding event honoring America Recycles Day

Attendees must show proof of Goochland County residency in order to participate.
Attendees must show proof of Goochland County residency in order to participate.(City of Kannapolis)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County and the Goochland Anti-Litter and Recycling Council will a tire amnesty recycling and document shredding event honoring America Recycles Day.

The event will occur on Nov. 6 at the Fairground Property located at 2744 Fairground Road at the intersection of Sandy Hook Road (Route 522) and Fairground Road (Route 632) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Attendees must show proof of Goochland County residency in order to participate.

The county says there is a 10-tire limit per person. Tires larger than those on an average-sized pick-up truck won’t be accepted.

In regards to shredding documents, secure document shredding is available for up to five bankers, no larger than 12″ X 24″, and paper clips and staples are accepted. However, plastic bindings must be removed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being...
Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say
A driver who led police on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in New Kent County now faces a...
Driver charged with homicide, teen passenger killed after pursuit ended in fiery crash
police lights
Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting
Parham Road is shut down in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, sending...
Parham Road shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole
Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area.
3 dogs killed in house fire; vet clinic taking donations for family

Latest News

Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds uses thermal imaging camera to demonstrate how hot...
Henrico fire offers tips on how to safely heat your home this winter
The event will be held at the Jefferson Hotel and in area homes on Nov. 6 to support the care...
Richmond SPCA Fur Ball to return with in-person and at-home options
Vaccines will be $10 per dog or cat, and only cash and check payments will be accepted.
Hanover County to host drive-through rabies vaccination clinic
The event will highlight current and upcoming job opportunities available with the Division of...
Henrico public safety agencies to host job fair where attendees can apply to jobs onsite