Goochland County to host tire amnesty and document shredding event honoring America Recycles Day

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County and the Goochland Anti-Litter and Recycling Council will a tire amnesty recycling and document shredding event honoring America Recycles Day.

The event will occur on Nov. 6 at the Fairground Property located at 2744 Fairground Road at the intersection of Sandy Hook Road (Route 522) and Fairground Road (Route 632) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Attendees must show proof of Goochland County residency in order to participate.

The county says there is a 10-tire limit per person. Tires larger than those on an average-sized pick-up truck won’t be accepted.

In regards to shredding documents, secure document shredding is available for up to five bankers, no larger than 12″ X 24″, and paper clips and staples are accepted. However, plastic bindings must be removed.

