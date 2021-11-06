Goochland County to host tire amnesty and document shredding event honoring America Recycles Day
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County and the Goochland Anti-Litter and Recycling Council will a tire amnesty recycling and document shredding event honoring America Recycles Day.
The event will occur on Nov. 6 at the Fairground Property located at 2744 Fairground Road at the intersection of Sandy Hook Road (Route 522) and Fairground Road (Route 632) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Attendees must show proof of Goochland County residency in order to participate.
The county says there is a 10-tire limit per person. Tires larger than those on an average-sized pick-up truck won’t be accepted.
In regards to shredding documents, secure document shredding is available for up to five bankers, no larger than 12″ X 24″, and paper clips and staples are accepted. However, plastic bindings must be removed.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.