Forecast: Warming up the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will still be cooler than average for early November, but warmer weather is on the way for the work week.

Saturday Evening: Cool. An isolated shower possible, mainly south and east of RIC. NE wind gusts up to 40mph possible along the bay. Gale Warning in effect. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!

Sunday: An isolated morning shower possible, mainly along the coast with minor coastal flooding possible. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A slight chance for a shower towards the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers possible in the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cooler again. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.