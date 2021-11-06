Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Warming up the next few days

Coastal system looks to stay mostly to our southeast
By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will still be cooler than average for early November, but warmer weather is on the way for the work week.

Saturday Evening: Cool. An isolated shower possible, mainly south and east of RIC. NE wind gusts up to 40mph possible along the bay. Gale Warning in effect. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!

Sunday: An isolated morning shower possible, mainly along the coast with minor coastal flooding possible. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A slight chance for a shower towards the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers possible in the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cooler again. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being...
Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say
A driver who led police on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in New Kent County now faces a...
Driver charged with homicide, teen passenger killed after pursuit ended in fiery crash
police lights
Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting
Police described the suspect as a black male, approximately 20 to 25 years of age, about 5...
Police search for suspect after burglary at gun shop
Nya Nash, 15, was last seen on the 15000 block of Timsberry Circle on Thursday morning leaving...
Police: Missing teen last seen leaving for school has been located

Latest News

Forecast: Warming up the next few days
Forecast: Warming up the next few days
Forecast: Quiet and chilly weekend ahead
Forecast: Quiet and chilly weekend ahead
Forecast: Cool weekend ahead
7-day forecast
Cool weekend ahead