Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Quiet and chilly weekend ahead

Coastal system looks to stay mostly to our southeast
By Sophia Armata
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A couple more days of below average temperatures before we warm up next week.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. An isolated evening shower possible, mainly south and east of RIC. Highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!

Sunday: An isolated morning shower possible, mainly south and east of RIC otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers possible in the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being...
Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say
police lights
Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting
A driver who led police on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in New Kent County now faces a...
Driver charged with homicide, teen passenger killed after pursuit ended in fiery crash
Parham Road is shut down in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, sending...
Parham Road shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole
Hanover County residents addresses school board during packed special school board meeting on...
Hanover school board holds special meeting to discuss transgender policies

Latest News

Forecast: Cool weekend ahead
7-day forecast
Cool weekend ahead
Forecast: Dry and chilly stretch continues
Forecast: Dry and chilly stretch continues
Forecast: Dry and chilly stretch continues
Forecast: Dry and chilly stretch continues