Forecast: Quiet and chilly weekend ahead

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. An isolated evening shower possible, mainly south and east of RIC. Highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Don’t forget to fall back 1 hour at 2am and check your smoke detectors!

Sunday: An isolated morning shower possible, mainly south and east of RIC otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers possible in the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

