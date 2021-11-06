Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dominion offshore wind price tag jumps by nearly $2 billion

Dominion Energy revised the price tag of its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project upward to...
Dominion Energy revised the price tag of its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project upward to $9.8 billion from an earlier estimate of $8 billion, company executives announced Friday in an investor call.(Sarah Vogelsong (Virginia Mercury))
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dominion Energy revised the price tag of its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project upward to $9.8 billion from an earlier estimate of $8 billion, company executives announced Friday in an investor call.

Dominion CEO, chair, and president Bob Blue attributed the more than 20 percent jump to “commodity and general cost pressures,” as well as the completion of design plans for bringing the power generated by the wind farm to customers onshore in Virginia Beach.

Over the next 30 years, the utility projected the wind project would cost the average Dominion residential customer in Virginia an extra $4 a month, with an initial increase starting September 2022 of approximately $1.45 more per month. During the call, Blue said the project’s increased price tag did not impact those estimates because the company is also projecting that the wind farm will be more productive than originally expected.

On Friday’s investor call, Blue told analysts that $1 billion in federal tax credits for the project could help drive down some of the bill impacts for customers. The company has also said that fuel savings costs are expected to amount to $3 billion over the wind farm’s first 10 years.

Dominion’s plans must be approved by the State Corporation Commission, although provisions of the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act declaring the utility’s construction of the project to be “in the public interest” and directing approval of certain costs will largely tie regulators’ hands.

Offshore wind, along with nuclear, is a key cornerstone of the utility’s efforts to decarbonize its electric fleet — the goal of the VCEA as well as Dominion’s own net-zero pledge.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project “is essential to meeting the policy goals set forth in the VCEA and other legislation mandating the development and deployment of renewable generation resources.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being...
Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say
A driver who led police on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in New Kent County now faces a...
Driver charged with homicide, teen passenger killed after pursuit ended in fiery crash
police lights
Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting
Parham Road is shut down in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, sending...
Parham Road shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole
Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area.
3 dogs killed in house fire; vet clinic taking donations for family

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
Police greet the students once a month as they head into school.
Police, elementary school start “Open Doors, Open Hearts” initiative in Henrico
As of this fall, enrollment at VSU grew by 280 for a total of 4300 students - an increase of...
VSU reports largest enrollment increase in 10 years
Nya Nash, 15, was last seen on the 15000 block of Timsberry Circle on Thursday morning leaving...
Police search for missing teen last seen leaving for school