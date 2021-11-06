Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Contactless Claus set to begin at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This holiday season, the tradition of visiting Santa Claus is set to return at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s as part of the annual Santa’s Wonderland Experience.

Santa will arrive during an outdoor tailgate that is free to the public and will have free games, activities, and giveaways.

Contactless Claus will begin Nov. 6 with Santa’s arrival and runs through Dec. 24. Photos with Santa will begin Nov. 7 and attendees will be able to make free reservations in advance.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors will have the opportunity to:

● Visit Santa and get a photo FOR FREE

● Reserve a virtual spot to see Santa up to a week in advance through the digital reservation system

● Santa’s Wonderland experience includes games, crafts, and a letterbox to send your holiday wish list to the North Pole

