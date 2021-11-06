Charity basketball game Saturday to support Meadowbrook High School team

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happening this weekend in Chesterfield: an opportunity to help a high school basketball team come up with the supplies they desperately need to kick off the season later this month. An alumnus of the school is getting creative to give the team a hand.

“Sports is something that gives people an outlet to stay out of trouble and be creative,” said Ahmad Bizzell who’s also known as “J Bizz”.

He’s putting his musical hat aside to help a school he’s very familiar with Meadowbrook High in Chesterfield; he graduated from there.

“All the different costs that a student has to worry about, especially coming from different homes where they may not have the funds,” he said.

It’s why he’s organizing a charity basketball game Saturday, called RVA Ball For a Cause, which is in its fifth year. Each year supports a different mission.

“Over the years we’ve given out 2 to 300 backpacks and school supplies around the city. We’ve shed light on a lot of different issues like mental health. It’s been good,” he said.

This year the goal is to come up with at least $5000 dollars to help support Meadowbrook’s basketball team. The Chesterfield Education Foundation has already donated $2500. The money will go towards equipment, uniforms and practice gear.

“It’s special to us. This is our home. It’s our way to give back to the community,” organizer Ronald Melchor Jr. said.

He also wants to raise funds for other needs in the community, specifically for youth. “Helping towards school lunch. It may be helping towards fees for applying to different colleges.”

This year, they’ve formed a non-profit called Brand New Wave Cares. Several sponsors, including Dominion Energy, are now supporting the cause.

“For me to see that it’s something that we can constantly do every year, that’s what brings me satisfaction. That’s what brings me joy,” Melchor said.

Although the charity basketball game will happen Saturday, organizers are hoping to fundraise year-round to continue giving back.

The game begins at 3 o’clock Saturday at Meadowbrook. There’s no cost to get in but donations are being accepted. More information can be found here.

