Bedford propane leak at U.S. Army Reserve Center lands eight people in the hospital

WDBJ7
WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Nine people were in the building at the time the leak was reported at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, the leak began in the kitchen from a gas appliance with the pilot light blown out.

Carbon monoxide levels reached 250 parts at one point, before crews secured gas from getting in the building further and began to ventilate.

The current level is below 100 parts, and all patients suffered non-critical injuries.

Bedford County Battalion Chief Leo George III says this could have been very dangerous if not detected early enough:

“When you’re looking at 250 parts per million, an eight-hour exposure can be fatal.”

Multiple departments responded to the scene.

EARLIER STORY: The Bedford Fire Department is currently on the scene of an incident of high levels of carbon monoxide located on Harmony Crossing. Fire crews say it is due to a propane leak.

The high levels of the gas were detected by first arriving units. Those crews immediately started to evacuate the building and triaging patients.

A total of 8 patients are being treated on scene and transported to Roanoke Memorial and Lynchburg General Hospitals.

