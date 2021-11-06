Healthcare Pros
Annual light display in Downtown Ashland set to return

Light Up the Tracks would provide visitors with a unique small-town holiday experience through their light display and special events.(KEYC News Now)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Presented by Dominion Energy, a light display will be making its return transforming Downtown Ashland into a vintage Christmas village.

Light Up the Tracks would provide visitors with a unique small-town holiday experience through their light display and special events.

Downtown buildings are outlined in twinkling white lights, along with historic homes and Randolph-Macon College. Ashland’s Center Street is also illuminated.

Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation spoke about the event.

“We are proud to be a part of this one-of-a-kind celebration,” Applewhite said. “It’s a great opportunity to support community spirit and spread holiday cheer in Ashland.”

Here is Downtown Ashland’s holiday schedule for November and December:

● Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, November 6 at 6:00 p.m.

● Ashland Christmas Market on Saturday, December 4 from 12-4:00 p.m.

● Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl on Saturday, December 11 from 6:00 p.m - 8:00 pm

● Light the Way to 2022 on Friday, December 31 at 6:00 p.m.

