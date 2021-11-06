3 dogs killed in house fire; vet clinic taking donations for family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A veterinary clinic is taking donations for a Henrico family that lost three dogs in a house fire.

Flames were seen pouring from the home in the 4600 block of Darbytown Road just before 2 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was on both the first and second floors of the home.

The people inside were already safely outside but said pets were still inside.

Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area. Firefighters had to shuttle in water to put out the flames.

Once crews were able to get inside, one of the dogs was found alive under a bed. It was taken to a vet for follow-up care where it tragically died.

Varina Veterinary Clinic says all of the pet’s expenses were covered, but the family is still in need of help. The clinic is taking donations on their behalf, including gift cards, food and clothes. The family specifically needs men’s size XL shirts, 32 x 30 pants and 9.5 shoes as well as women’s 2XL shirts, 16 pants and 7.5 shoes.

Items can be dropped off during business hours: Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say the home sustained extensive damage in the fire and the people who live there are being provided shelter.

So far, no word on what sparked the fire.

