Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

3 dogs killed in house fire; vet clinic taking donations for family

Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area.
Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area.(Viewer Photo)
By Kate Albright
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A veterinary clinic is taking donations for a Henrico family that lost three dogs in a house fire.

Flames were seen pouring from the home in the 4600 block of Darbytown Road just before 2 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was on both the first and second floors of the home.

By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was on both the first and second floors of the home.
By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was on both the first and second floors of the home.(Viewer Photo)

The people inside were already safely outside but said pets were still inside.

Fighting the fire turned out to be tricky, due to the lack of hydrants in the area. Firefighters had to shuttle in water to put out the flames.

Once crews were able to get inside, one of the dogs was found alive under a bed. It was taken to a vet for follow-up care where it tragically died.

Varina Veterinary Clinic says all of the pet’s expenses were covered, but the family is still in need of help. The clinic is taking donations on their behalf, including gift cards, food and clothes. The family specifically needs men’s size XL shirts, 32 x 30 pants and 9.5 shoes as well as women’s 2XL shirts, 16 pants and 7.5 shoes.

DONATIONS NEEDED! Henrico Fire called us late yesterday to let us know that they were on their way to us with a small...

Posted by Varina Veterinary Clinic on Friday, November 5, 2021

Items can be dropped off during business hours: Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say the home sustained extensive damage in the fire and the people who live there are being provided shelter.

So far, no word on what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fire officials say the man died during the rescue attempt.
Police identify man killed after being pinned under tree in Henrico
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Man struck, killed on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield
Police say three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood...
Three women killed, two wounded in Virginia shooting
The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being...
Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say
police lights
Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting

Latest News

Make a holiday spending plan.
Developing a holiday spending plan
make a holiday budget
Developing a holiday spending plan
Democratic leaders in Virginia have conceded that Republicans have won control of the House of...
Virginia Dems concede defeat, say Republicans control House
Hospitalizations plummeted in Virginia as the pandemic unfolded, and they haven't fully...
Virginia hospitalizations continue to trail pre-pandemic levels