Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Richmond late Thursday night.

Richmond police got a call about shots fired on West Marshall Street just before 11 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Right now there’s no information about a possible suspect. If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

