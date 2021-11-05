Healthcare Pros
Woman fighting for her life after Richmond shooting

police lights(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Richmond late Thursday night.

Richmond police got a call about shots fired on West Marshall Street just before 11 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Right now there’s no information about a possible suspect. If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

