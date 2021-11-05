Woman dies of injuries from Richmond shooting; suspect charged

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said the woman who was fighting for her life after being shot in early November has died.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, officers were called to the 1400 block of West Marshall Street for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Q Kharia Wilkerson, 22, at the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injures on Nov. 30.

Detectives arrested Marques Husband, 28, and charged him with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and abduction. Police said additional charges are pending.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

