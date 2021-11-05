Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman dies of injuries from Richmond shooting; suspect charged

Marques Husband
Marques Husband(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said the woman who was fighting for her life after being shot in early November has died.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, officers were called to the 1400 block of West Marshall Street for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Q Kharia Wilkerson, 22, at the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injures on Nov. 30.

Detectives arrested Marques Husband, 28, and charged him with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and abduction. Police said additional charges are pending.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting
Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
Police Lights
Investigation underway after Greensville Co. High School student killed

Latest News

A community activist looks to reduce violence in Richmond.
‘Like everybody else, we’re frustrated’: Community activist looks for ways to reduce violence
Pounding the pavement in Richmond, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg went on a...
U.S. Transportation Secretary touts infrastructure money in Richmond, Henrico
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is urging Governor Ralph Northam to include tax relief proposals...
Youngkin urges Northam to include tax relief in final budget
Sarge the 700 pound pig enjoying his fresh drop of pumpkins for the day.
Richmond organization looking to collect pumpkins for pigs