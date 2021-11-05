Virginia nursing homes lose over 9,500 employee since February 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s nursing homes and other residential care facilities have lost more than 9,500 employees since February 2020.

Those numbers mirror a survey by the Virginia Health Care Association which shows nearly every nursing home in the state is facing a workforce crisis.

Those findings show that in the past 60 days, 92 percent of staff were asked to work overtime or take extra shifts. A majority of the facilities surveyed said there were no applicants to fill their needs.

The 9,592-employee loss wipes “over a decade of growth in employment by these providers,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.