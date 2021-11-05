Healthcare Pros
Virginia nursing homes lose over 9,500 employee since February 2020

The 9,592-employee loss wipes “over a decade of growth in employment by these providers,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.(Virginia Health Care Association – Virginia Center for Assisted Living)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s nursing homes and other residential care facilities have lost more than 9,500 employees since February 2020.

Those numbers mirror a survey by the Virginia Health Care Association which shows nearly every nursing home in the state is facing a workforce crisis.

Those findings show that in the past 60 days, 92 percent of staff were asked to work overtime or take extra shifts. A majority of the facilities surveyed said there were no applicants to fill their needs.

The 9,592-employee loss wipes “over a decade of growth in employment by these providers,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

