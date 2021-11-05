Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being just 17-years-old, according to NBC4 Washington.

Fairfax County election officials told NBC4 the teen went to the Hickory precinct polling place at Great Falls Library.

The Fairfax County Registrar said the teen did not vote, made no false statements and did not disrupt voting.

“It appears that he committed no election offense as defined in Chapter 10 of the Elections Code,” the Registrar said.

The Fairfax County Office of Elections said it is investigating the incident.

Youngkin’s campaign issued the following statement:

“It’s unfortunate that while Glenn attempts to unite the Commonwealth around his positive message of better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs, his political opponents—mad that they suffered historic losses this year—are pitching opposition research on a 17-year old kid who honestly misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked polling officials if he was eligible to vote; when informed he was not, he went to school.”

