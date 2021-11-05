Two men sentenced in separate cases for trafficking nearly 9 pounds of heroin

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking in heroin.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office says Louis Candelaria, of California, was sentenced to 7.5-10 years in prison for trafficking in heroin. Candelaria was also fined $100,000.

The DA’s office also says Kevin Ovalle, of Texas, was sentenced to 5.8-7.8 years for trafficking heroin and fined $50,000.

Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon says in Oct. 2020, law enforcement investigated Candelaria and found he and a co-defendant Mariah Ramos were driving into Greenville with 4 kilos of heroin in the battery. Ramos was sentenced to .8-1.8 years in prison.

Dixon says in the case of Ovalle, in April, 2019, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department learned there was heroin being brought to Pitt County. Detectives eventually made a traffic stop and found 4 kilos of heroin in a backpack of the car Ovalle was in.

