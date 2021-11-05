Healthcare Pros
Two men sentenced in separate cases for trafficking nearly 9 pounds of heroin

Louis Candelaria and Kevin Ovalle were sentenced this week in Pitt County court.
Louis Candelaria and Kevin Ovalle were sentenced this week in Pitt County court.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking in heroin.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office says Louis Candelaria, of California, was sentenced to 7.5-10 years in prison for trafficking in heroin. Candelaria was also fined $100,000.

The DA’s office also says Kevin Ovalle, of Texas, was sentenced to 5.8-7.8 years for trafficking heroin and fined $50,000.

Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon says in Oct. 2020, law enforcement investigated Candelaria and found he and a co-defendant Mariah Ramos were driving into Greenville with 4 kilos of heroin in the battery. Ramos was sentenced to .8-1.8 years in prison.

Dixon says in the case of Ovalle, in April, 2019, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department learned there was heroin being brought to Pitt County. Detectives eventually made a traffic stop and found 4 kilos of heroin in a backpack of the car Ovalle was in.

