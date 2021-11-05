Student charged for bringing taser, knife to school in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a student at Petersburg High School was charged for bringing a taser and a knife on school property.

On Nov. 4 around 8:47 a.m., a school resource officer and his partner were walking through Petersburg High School when they heard a taser go off.

While officers were searching the area, they noticed a student put something in his pocket. Officers made contact with the student and found a knife, taser and small amount of marijuana on the student.

Amine Loutfi, 18, was charged with possession of a stun weapon and having a knife over three inches long on school property. Loutfi was held at Riverside Jail pending being bonded.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.