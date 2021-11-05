Healthcare Pros
Resident displaced after Petersburg house fire

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 45 minutes.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 45 minutes.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been displaced after a fire damaged a house in Petersburg.

Crews received a call on Nov. 5 at 3:54 a.m. for the report of a fire on 8th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they saw a heavy fire at the front of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported. One person who was displaced is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

