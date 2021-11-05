Healthcare Pros
Pfizer vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 will be held at Hopewell High School

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.(WDBJ7)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District will be holding a Pfizer vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 at Hopewell High School.

This event will offer COVID vaccinations for all ages 5 and older as well as COVID boosters and flu shots. 

The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hopewell High School located at 400 South Mesa Drive.

