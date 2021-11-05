Pfizer vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 will be held at Hopewell High School

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District will be holding a Pfizer vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 at Hopewell High School.

This event will offer COVID vaccinations for all ages 5 and older as well as COVID boosters and flu shots.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hopewell High School located at 400 South Mesa Drive.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.