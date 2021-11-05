Healthcare Pros
Pay study for Richmond fire and police could move forward next week

10 Richmond Police Department officers are set to leave this month for greener pastures.
By Henry Graff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Coalition of Police is encouraged the City of Richmond is taking a step to fix what it labels a broken pay plan. But 10 police officers are set to leave this month for greener pastures.

“It’s very very concerning the number of officers leaving in droves,” said Brendan Leavy, Richmond Coalition of Police President.

Next week, we could see movement on a $100,000 study to bolster pay for police and fire by July 2022.

“We’re losing a lot of good folks a lot of good folks that we’ll never get back and what scares me about that, you know, you get what you pay for,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

Over the summer, RCOP, which represents about 350 officers, started a billboard campaign to highlight the issue by saying public safety is in jeopardy.

RCOP says the current salary for a city recruit is about $43,000. The organization points out neighboring departments, like Henrico for example, start about $9,000 higher.

Councilor Lynch says the study will look at bringing current employee salaries up to date with the market, as well as offer competitive salaries to future prospects.

But that could require between $10 million and $30 million in taxpayer dollars.

“It’s important to us that we do a due diligent study to make sure that we get the correct budget number. So that we are really getting this right, not taking shots in the dark,” said Lynch.

If approved, American Rescue Plan money will fund that study, and the mayor would make room in the upcoming budget for any salary increases or one-time bonuses.

“They have told us that groups of employees will be involved in the pay study. They have not officially RCOP or Local 995 firefighters will be involved but we are encouraged when we have an open line of communication,” said Leavy.

Richmond City Council will meet Monday for this public hearing starting at 6 PM at City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

