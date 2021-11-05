Parham Road shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Parham Road is shut down in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, sending live wires into the road.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at Mayland Drive. The impact caused live wires to block both lanes of traffic.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Mayland while southbound traffic is being diverted at Homeview.

Dominion Power is currently on-scene and assessing.

Officials say the road closure is expected to last several hours.

