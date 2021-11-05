Healthcare Pros
Over 6 million people receive first vaccine dose | More than 13 million vaccines distributed

As of Nov.1, 11,551,524 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 34,106.(wdam)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Nov. 5, at least 6,005,713 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 70.4% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,390,098 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 63.1% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 83.5%. As of Thursday, 75.1% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster of the Pfizer vaccine. So far, 669,567 Virginians have received their third dose.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Nov. 5, 11,689,020 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 35,637.

In total, 13,698,555 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

